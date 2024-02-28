The Rock's daughter Ava gets into massive argument backstage; witnesses brutal assault of WWE star

NXT General Manager Ava got into a massive argument backstage and witnessed the assault of a WWE star.

Dijak has been involved in a rivalry with Joe Gacy for several weeks. Their feud has gotten personal quickly. A couple of weeks ago, they were engaged in a brutal brawl throughout the show, ending with the latter falling into a dumpster.

This prompted The Rock's daughter to announce a no-disqualification match between them. However, as their feud continued, the No DQ match did little to settle their score.

A few weeks ago, Dijak assaulted Gacy after his match, placed him in a straitjacket, and held him captive for a week. Tonight on NXT, Joe broke out and interrupted him during his match. Although this distraction didn't stop Dijak from winning, he was infuriated.

Dijak was engaged in a massive argument with NXT General Manager Ava after the match. Gacy, who was behind the camera, showed up, and the two men had a brutal brawl again.

It will be interesting to see how Dijak and Joe Gacy finally settle their massive rivalry.

