The Rock's daughter Ava gives top WWE Superstar a massive challenge that hasn't been done in nearly 6 years

The Rock's daughter Ava doesn't go easy on any superstar in WWE NXT, and this applies especially so for the cream of the crop. She just put a massive hurdle in front of a superstar - something that hasn't been done in nearly six years.

Ad

Backstage on the March 18, 2025, episode of NXT, the newly-crowned double champion Stephanie Vaquer followed up on a confrontation earlier with Jaida Parker. All signs pointed to her first defense of the NXT Women's Championship being against Parker. As per Vaquer's wishes, it was granted.

But there's also the other title - the NXT Women's North American Championship - that's in play. Fallon Henley, the woman who Vaquer dethroned, came in and demanded a rematch. When Ava pointed out that Vaquer already has a match booked for next week, Henley argued that this was a part of being a double Champion. So per Henley's wishes, the match was granted for next week.

Ad

Trending

This means that Stephanie Vaquer will be defending both her titles in one night - becoming the first person to do so in WWE since Becky Lynch in 2019.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch defended her RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles at Money in the Bank 2019 - and she defeated Lacey Evans before immediately losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins did exactly that ten years ago in the summer of 2015 - when he first lost his US Title to John Cena before successfully defending the WWE Championship against Sting.

Expand Tweet

It's a very rare thing to see and we're curious to see if Henley dethrones Vaquer. Either way, it's a huge decision by Ava.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback