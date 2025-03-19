  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • The Rock's daughter Ava gives top WWE Superstar a massive challenge that hasn't been done in nearly 6 years

The Rock's daughter Ava gives top WWE Superstar a massive challenge that hasn't been done in nearly 6 years

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:45 GMT
A huge decision has been made (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A huge decision has been made (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

The Rock's daughter Ava doesn't go easy on any superstar in WWE NXT, and this applies especially so for the cream of the crop. She just put a massive hurdle in front of a superstar - something that hasn't been done in nearly six years.

Ad

Backstage on the March 18, 2025, episode of NXT, the newly-crowned double champion Stephanie Vaquer followed up on a confrontation earlier with Jaida Parker. All signs pointed to her first defense of the NXT Women's Championship being against Parker. As per Vaquer's wishes, it was granted.

But there's also the other title - the NXT Women's North American Championship - that's in play. Fallon Henley, the woman who Vaquer dethroned, came in and demanded a rematch. When Ava pointed out that Vaquer already has a match booked for next week, Henley argued that this was a part of being a double Champion. So per Henley's wishes, the match was granted for next week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This means that Stephanie Vaquer will be defending both her titles in one night - becoming the first person to do so in WWE since Becky Lynch in 2019.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Becky Lynch defended her RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles at Money in the Bank 2019 - and she defeated Lacey Evans before immediately losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins did exactly that ten years ago in the summer of 2015 - when he first lost his US Title to John Cena before successfully defending the WWE Championship against Sting.

It's a very rare thing to see and we're curious to see if Henley dethrones Vaquer. Either way, it's a huge decision by Ava.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी