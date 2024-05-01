The Rock's daughter Ava makes a big announcement on WWE NXT; SmackDown star makes surprise appearance 

The Rock's daughter Ava made an announcement on this week's episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' regarding the crowning of the new Women's North American Champion. After that, a SmackDown star showed up, and a huge brawl broke out in the ring.

The title was unveiled at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month, making it the first women's midcard singles title in WWE history. Michin, who was drafted to the blue brand very recently, made a surprise appearance and expressed interest in competing for the belt.

Ava announced that the first-ever Women's North American Champion would be crowned at NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. She added that the champion would be crowned the same way the men's North American Champion was, which is a ladder match.

Ava went on to reveal that beginning next week, the female roster will compete in a combine and the 12 superstars that impress the most will go on to have 6 qualifying matches. Those six winners will advance to Battleground to compete for the Women's NA Title.

Jaida Parker confronted Ava only to be interrupted by Sol Ruca. Arianna Grace showed up as well, and so did WWE SmackDown star Michin. It didn't take long for other women to come out and for a brawl to break out in the arena.

