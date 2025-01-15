The Rock's daughter Ava makes big WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter Ava, who is the General Manager of WWE NXT, made a big announcement during this week's show. Oba Femi's first challenger for the NXT Championship has been confirmed.

The Ruler defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match at New Year's Evil last week to capture the coveted title. Thorpe didn't compete in the full match, as he was attacked backstage during the show. Oba Femi pinned Trick Williams and ended the latter's title reign.

The Ruler was involved in an in-ring segment during the latest episode of the black and silver brand. Eddy Thorpe blindsided him during his promo. Oba Femi went backstage and told Ava he wanted a match with Eddy Thorpe. He was willing to put his title on the line, even though Ava was against it.

She didn't want to reward Eddy Thorpe with a title shot after the things he's done. Mr. Stone tried to tell Oba that Eddy was playing him. The Ruler grabbed Stone and pinned him against the wall. He reminded the latter that he was the champion. Ava made it official and announced that the match will take place next week on WWE NXT.

