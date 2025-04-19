The Rock's daughter, Ava, makes a blockbuster announcement, history created before WWE Wrestlemania

The Rock's daughter, Ava, is in Las Vegas tonight, making sure NXT Stand & Deliver goes on without a hitch. So far, the show has been incredible, and in the midst of it all, she has made a blockbuster announcement, as history has been made ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

As NXT's General Manager, Ava is always looking to shine a spotlight on the work being done on the black and silver brand. As such, she took to X to announce that NXT had made history in Sin City, as there are more women than men performing on tonight's Stand & Deliver card.

There are a total of 19 female superstars on tonight's card, in comparison to 15 male stars. It is huge news, and Ava even made mention of it during the countdown show, pointing out that this is a first in Stand & Deliver history.

The big money match for the women is, of course, the Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women's Championship. The bout will see the champion, Stephanie Vaquer, defend her title against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker.

Of course, those are just four of the incredible women performing tonight. It truly is an astonishing feat, and one that is a perfect example of why the NXT women's division is considered the best in all of pro wrestling.

