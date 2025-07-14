The Rock's daughter Ava makes first main roster appearance at WWE Evolution

Many wrestling veterans and legends were in the crowd at WWE Evolution, and Ava, The Rock's daughter, was also in the arena. It was acknowledged on commentary that she's the first female General Manager in NXT history, which is a big accomplishment for her.

She made her debut on the black and silver brand in 2022 as Ava Raine, a heel member of Schism. She was an in-ring competitor at the time, but only competed in a few matches before transitioning to a GM. In NXT, she makes all the matches and watches other superstars get punched in the face.

Ava was shown at ringside at a main roster Premium Live Event for the first time at WWE Evolution.

Several legends were also at ringside, including Mark Henry, Alundra Blayze, Leilani Kai, Vicky Guerrero, Jazz, Jacqueline, and Melina, among others. NXT's The Great American Bash took place this past Saturday before Saturday Night's Main Event, and since Ava is the General Manager, she took credit for putting the show together.

NXT stars were also featured on WWE Evolution, as Jacy Jayne defended her title against Jordynne Grace with Blake Monroe, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx at ringside. Several other NXT women competed in the battle royal.

