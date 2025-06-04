The Rock's daughter Ava makes huge announcement; 38-year-old star set for WWE debut

Ava just made a massive announcement. A 38-year-old star is now set to make his WWE debut.

Last week on NXT, after Ethan Page won the North American Championship from Ricky Saints, he was busy celebrating in the ring when he was interrupted by Je'Von Evans. The Young OG informed Page that he would defend his North American Title against himself, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix at Worlds Collide.

Tonight on the Black and Silver brand, the show kicked off with Laredo Kid in the ring. Je'Von Evans joined him. Before they could say anything, Ethan Page interrupted them to address his upcoming title defenses. He was interrupted by Sean Legacy, who reminded them that he would face the winner of the Worlds Collide match, and while he didn't care who won the match, he didn't want it to be Page. They were interrupted by The Vanity Project. Things quickly escalated, and a brawl broke out.

Later in the night, Ava informed Je'Von, Laredo, and Sean Legacy that they need to find a tag team partner and face Page and Vanity Project tonight. Just then, Dragon Lee walked in and volunteered to team with the baby faces tonight. This will mark Laredo Kid's WWE in-ring debut.

It will be interesting to see if Laredo Kid will be able to come out on top in his WWE in-ring debut.

