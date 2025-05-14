  • home icon
The Rock's daughter Ava makes huge announcement with major WWE championship implications

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 14, 2025 00:46 GMT
Ava is the GM of NXT (Image via WWE.com)
Ava is the GM of NXT (Image via WWE.com)

The Rock's daughter Ava, the General Manager of WWE NXT, made an announcement on the latest episode of the show. She made a match official, which has huge championship implications.

Last week on the black and silver brand, NQCC member Myles Borne won a battle royal to become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. The bout included stars from WWE LFG, Evolve, and TNA.

The No Quarter Catch Crew opened this week's episode of NXT, and Myles stated that he shocked the world last week. He was aware that he wasn't anyone's first, second or even third pick. He said it was okay because he was used to it. Borne then brought up his disability and spoke about how his speech is affected.

He said he heard the crowd going crazy when he won the battle royal, and wants to be judged by his ability and not his disability. Myles Borne referred to himself as the underdog going into the title match.

Ethan Page came out and challenged the NQCC member to put his #1 contendership on the line against him. Ava came out and made the match official for the show. The winner of All Ego and Myles Borne will challenge Oba Femi at the WWE Battleground for the NXT Championship.

Edited by Israel Lutete
