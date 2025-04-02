The Rock’s daughter Ava makes huge WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter Ava made another huge announcement tonight. She announced a title match for Stand & Deliver 2025.

Oba Femi has been a dominant champion since he won the NXT Championship. He has defended the title against everyone who challenged him and has proven himself to be a fighting champion. For the past few weeks, Trick Williams has been hell bent on getting a title match against The Ruler.

Tonight on NXT, Trick Williams came out to the ring and claimed to still be the man in NXT. He said that he sacrificed a lot to get to where he is now. However, he was interrupted by Je'Von Evans. He said that he wants to be in the number one spot, but unlike Trick, he won't have to break out of anyone's shadow to get there. Trick said that Evans isn't ready to be champion yet.

Oba Femi interrupted them and said that Evans might be the future of NXT, but his success won't come at the cost of The Ruler. Trick then brushed aside Evans as he challenged Femi for the title at Stand & Deliver.

Ava came out and then announced that at Stand & Deliver 2024, Oba Femil will defend his title against both Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match announced by Ava.

