The Rock's daughter Ava makes major announcement for WWE MSG next week

WWE is gearing up to return to New York City on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The global juggernaut will host multiple events at Madison Square Garden, featuring several high-stakes matches. The Rock's daughter and NXT General Manager, Ava, has just made a big announcement for MSG.

The World's Most Famous Arena will host RAW and NXT next week. World Wrestling Entertainment will present its first red brand show at MSG since July 2022 next Monday, and the following night, NXT Roadblock, will be held inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans have battled since All Ego arrived on the brand last year. Both stars faced each other last month at Vengeance Day, where the former AEW star defeated the Young OG. Recently, Ava took to X/Twitter to announce that Page and Evans will face off in a NYC Street Fight next Tuesday at Roadblock.

"[red siren emoji] BREAKING NEWS [red siren emoji] Per Ava, Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page will go one-on-one in a New York City Street Fight NEXT WEEK at #WWERoadblock!" wrote WWE with the video below.

Officials have also announced the following for Roadblock: TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardyz defend against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom, Oba Femi will put his NXT Title on the line against TNA X-Division Champion Moose, plus a Winner Takes All match between NXT Women's Champion Giulia and NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

