The Rock's daughter Ava makes major WWE announcement; Rare match type set for fierce rivals

The Rock's daughter Ava just made a major WWE announcement on NXT. This resulted in a rare match type being set amongst fierce rivals.

A couple of weeks ago, Lola Vice was set to face Natalya in an NXT Underground Match. Prior to the match, Lola announced that Shayna Baszler would be in her corner while Natalya would have Karmen Petrovic rooting for her. During the match, Shayna distracted Natalya, allowing Lola Vice to get the win.

Since then, Lola and Shayna have been feuding with Natalya and Karmen Petrovic. In fact, both teams clashed tonight on WWE NXT. Karmen and the BOAT of WWE got the win after they hit the Hart Attack on Lola. After the match, Shayna went to help up her partner when Lola kicked her in the head.

However, Shayna Baszler was able to quickly recover and she locked in the kirifuda clutch. WWE officials came down to the ring to separate them but they just continued brawling. NXT GM Ava came out and announced a match between them for NXT Battleground. However, The Queen of Spades took the microphone and said that they will compete in an NXT Underground Match.

If Lola Vice is able to defeat Shayna Baszler, then this will be the biggest win of her career.

