The Rock's daughter Ava makes massive announcement on WWE NXT

Current WWE NXT General Manager Ava made a big announcement on the latest episode of the show. The Rock's daughter revealed the names of all the superstars who will compete in the qualifying matches for the inaugural Women's North American Championship.

To determine who will participate in the six-woman ladder match at NXT Battleground for the title, 20 stars took part in the NXT Women's Combine over the weekend, but only 12 were selected. Speed, power, strength, and conditioning were the four things tested during the combine.

The women each had to do a 10-yard sled push for the speed section to measure their increasing speed and accelerating power. Thea Hail completed it in 4.2 seconds. Next, they did the 10-yard sprint and the in-ring shuffle, which was the final part of the speed section. They had to hit the ropes as fast as they could. Thea Hail and Kelani Jordan passed the speed drills.

Ava participated in a backstage segment, during which she announced the names of the 12 superstars who advanced to the qualifying matches.

Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, Jaida Parker, Brinley Reece, Michin, Fallon Henley, Lash Legend, Ivy Nile, Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Tatum Paxley, and Wren Sinclair all advanced, and the qualifying matches will begin next week.

Which one of these stars do you think will win the Women's North American Championship?

