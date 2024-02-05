The Rock's daughter Ava makes massive WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter, Ava just made a big announcement at NXT Vengeance Day.

Ava was recently promoted as the NXT General Manager. This made her the youngest GM in the history of WWE.

At tonight's NXT Vengeance Day event, Ava had a big announcement for the WWE Universe. She first stated that it had been a great night being involved in her first WWE Premium Live Event as the NXT GM. The young star then announced that NXT Roadblock would take place on March 5, 2024. She also announced that NXT Stand & Deliver would take place a month later, on April 6, 2024.

Ava's big announcement was that WWE NXT will be going back on the road starting May 26. The NXT Battleground event will emanate from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Ava, aka Simone Johnson, made her WWE NXT debut at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023, in an 8-Person Tag Team match. So far, she's only competed in a couple of singles matches, with both of them being against Ivy Nile. While Ava won their first encounter, Nile evened the score in the second match.

Have you enjoyed The Rock's daughter Ava's run as the NXT GM so far? What do you think of NXT going back on the road later this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

