The Rock's daughter Ava makes two blockbuster announcements at WWE Battleground 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 26, 2025 01:17 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The Rock's daughter Ava, who is the NXT General Manager, made not one but two blockbuster announcements on the WWE Battleground 2025 show, and the impact is deep.

At WWE NXT Battleground 2025, there was a backstage segment featuring General Manager Ava and former NXT Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page. This was ahead of his big NXT North American Title clash against Ricky Saints.

"All Ego" Ethan Page was backstage with Ava, who told him that because of all the chaos between him and Ricky Saints, they would be opening the show on NXT this coming Tuesday. Not only this, but the winner of the match will defend their title at the upcoming Worlds Collide show.

As you likely know, the Worlds Collide show will be where we see the first-ever AAA-WWE crossover. This came after WWE's acquisition of AAA, and the first major match for the show has already been announced. Even Chad Gable vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo was announced for the big event.

This means that either Ethan Page or Ricky Saints will be defending the title. Whether it's against a AAA star or not is yet to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising if it happened that way.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

