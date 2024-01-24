The Rock's daughter Ava makes WWE history the same day as him

WWE Superstar and Hollywood sensation Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was recently announced as a member of the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings.

On the same day, his daughter, Ava, also made history by becoming the youngest General Manager in the Stamford-based company's history. Following Schism's breakup, Ava became an on-screen assistant for Shawn Michaels.

During this week's episode of NXT, Ava was promoted to the General Manager position by the returning William Regal. The former NXT General Manager sent his best wishes to Ava and claimed that he was always a phone call away if she needed advice.

The Rock's daughter was also involved during the final segment of this week's episode of NXT, as it featured a contract signing between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. Valkyria will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Perez at the upcoming Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

In 2017, Ava expressed her interest in becoming a professional wrestler and following the footsteps of her dad. Fast forward to 2020, it was announced by WWE that Ava had reported to the Performance Center. Upon signing with the Stamford-based company, she became the first fourth-generation wrestler.

