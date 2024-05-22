The Rock's daughter Ava provides major update on 26-year-old WWE star's future as champion

Ava, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, made a big announcement on NXT this week. She informed Oba Femi about his next challengers for the North American Championship.

Last week on the developmental brand, it was revealed that Wes Lee, Ivar and Josh Briggs would face each other in a triple threat match to determine the no.1 contender for the title. However, Ivar was attacked by Gallus before the show went off the air, and it was announced that he'd be out of action indefinitely.

On WWE NXT this week, he was replaced by Joe Coffey, a member of the villainous Gallus faction. During the match, the latter's teammates Mark Coffey and Wolfgang attacked Josh Briggs. Joe and Wes Lee pinned Briggs at the same time, and it was announced that both of them won the bout.

However, at that point, it wasn't clear which one of them was the no.1 contender for the NXT North American Championship. Oba Femi approached Ava backstage and asked her who was his next challenger.

She provided an update on the situation and informed Oba Femi that he will put his title on the line in a triple threat match against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey at WWE NXT Battleground next month.

