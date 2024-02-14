The Rock's daughter Ava punishes popular WWE star after a backstage incident

WWE NXT General Manager Ava punished a former champion after an incident that took place backstage during this week's show.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Roxanne Perez challenged Lyra Valkyria for the coveted NXT Women's Title, but Lola Vice executed her Breakout contract and made it a triple threat match. Valkyria pinned Lola to retain the title. Last week on WWE NXT, Perez beat Vice in a singles match and got retribution.

During a backstage segment on the developmental brand this week, Shotzi confronted Lyra Valkyria and the latter gave her a title shot. The match is scheduled to take place next week. When Roxanne Perez found out that the WWE SmackDown star got a title opportunity over her, she wasn't happy at all. After she aired out her frustration in the locker room, Wren Sinclair tried to reason with her.

However, The Prodigy wasn't satisfied and punched Sinclair in the face. Later on during the show, Roxanne Perez stormed into Ava's office while she was on the phone. The WWE NXT GM asked her if she punched Wren in the face, but Roxy tried to brush it off. Ava then told her that she'd face Sinclair next week since the latter already asked for a match.

