The Rock's daughter Ava Raine assaults male WWE superstar as part of in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver

It has been several years in the making, but finally, Ava Raine made her WWE in-ring debut as part of NXT Stand and Deliver's kick-off show.

Raine was part of an eight-man tag team match that pitted The Schism against Chase U, with the winner of the match taking control of Chase U.

It was clear that Duke Hudson was under some kind of control from Joe Gacy, but he was able to overcome this to help his team pick up the win when he turned his back on The Schism.

Ava Raine played a part in the match as she stood toe-to-toe with Thea Hail and even made it clear that she wouldn't back down from Duke Hudson when she slapped him across the face.

It was clear that Ava was nervous, but she put on a good show for her first match, and will now be able to grow from that and continue to build with Thea.

Raine did come up short, but she can now push towards a singles match and hopefully build her own undefeated streak on WWE TV.

