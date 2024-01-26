The Rock's daughter (Ava Raine) is a nepotism hire, according to wrestling journalist

The Rock has made waves in the promotion since acquiring his in-ring name and becoming a member of the board at TKO. A wrestling journalist recently spoke about Ava Raine, while criticizing her work with the company and calling her a nepotism hire.

Ava Raine is a fourth-generation WWE Superstar who followed in the footsteps of her father and joined the industry. Apart from a few matches, Raine hasn't yet been involved in a major storyline.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Raine and said that she is a nepotism hire while discussing Cody Rhodes' promo on Monday Night RAW. He also commented on her work with the promotion.

"You know what's funny? On RAW, you know, when Cody Rhodes was talking and [CM] Punk was going, you know, whatever he was, and Cody goes, all I ever did was folk style wrestling and I was a nepotism hire. And then I saw Ava [Raine] and was like, Nepotism hire, you know. At least Cody was a great athlete, you know what I mean. It's like Ava is just Dwayne [The Rock] Johnson's daughter., that's all... I mean she tried to be a wrestler and everything, but yeah." (From 1:13:05 to 1:13:45)

The Rock and Ava Raine had major WWE moments in January 2024

Earlier this year, The Rock made a shocking return to WWE when he appeared on Monday Night RAW to confront Jinder Mahal. The two superstars exchanged words before The People's Champion landed a People's Elbow on the Modern Day Maharaja to close the show.

Later, Dwayne Johnson made waves in the promotion when he indirectly addressed Roman Reigns. Moreover, Johnson joined the board of directors at TKO Group Holdings and got the rights for 'The Rock' from WWE ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Meanwhile, Ava Raine also had a great start to the year when William Regal appeared on NXT and appointed her as the youngest General Manager of the brand. Ava was working as an on-screen personality for weeks before she received a promotion.

