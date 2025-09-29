The Rock's daughter Ava reveals new relationship publicly; seemingly dating fellow WWE star

Several new WWE couples have emerged in recent weeks, with the WWE Universe finally becoming aware of Damian Priest and Lola Vice, but it seems that the duo is not alone with their new relationship.

Ad

NXT General Manager Ava has seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship with fellow NXT star Tatyanna Dumas. As part of a recent Instagram post, Tatyanna shared comment to note that she loved being by Ava's side, who responded to claim she was lucky.

It seems to have been confirmed

Ava is the daughter of wrestling legend The Rock, who was spotted on the red carpet with the couple as part of a recent screening of his new movie, The Smashing Machine, in London last week.

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

The Rock was recently able to share the screen with his daughter for the first time when he appeared on NXT, but it seems that he has since stepped back from wrestling in order to concentrate on acting.

Ava is continuing her father, The Rock's legacy in WWE

Ava has been signed to World Wrestling Entertainment since she was a teenager and has been able to prove a lot of doubters wrong by taking on the role as General Manager of NXT seamlessly. Initially, she was part of the roster after spending several years at the Performance Center and becoming part of Schism, but was later moved to the General Manager spot instead.

Ad

Ava is the first-ever fourth-generation female wrestler in WWE and has it much harder than many of the other generational stars, since she has to step into the shadow of one of the greatest stars in the company's history.

The Rock continues to appear for the company when he is able to fit it into his schedule and has supported his daughter throughout her on-screen career.

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More