The Rock's daughter Ava seemingly sends emotional farewell message after top WWE star loses at NXT: Spring Breakin

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has sent a message to Ilja Dragunov on social media after he lost the NXT Championship to Trick Williams at Spring Breakin earlier tonight.

The Mad Dragon defended his coveted title in the main event of the show and his reign shockingly came to an end at 207 days. He and Williams put on an amazing performance, but only one of them walked out victorious with the belt in their possession. Also, Trick no longer has to leave NXT since he won the bout.

After NXT Spring Breakin, Ava took to X to heap praise on Ilja Dragunov. She also thanked him for everything he's done on NXT, which could be a hint that he's set to move to the main roster soon, especially since the WWE Draft will start this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Trending

"@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR [Ilja Dragunov] is the definition of giving your all every single time. Thank you for everything, you make this show so special. #WWENXT," she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov made his main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. He was the NXT Champion at the time and had a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, which he won. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll be a part of the WWE Draft this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.