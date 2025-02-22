  • home icon
The Rock's daughter Ava sends a 3-word message after his shocking proposal to Cody Rhodes

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 22, 2025 05:06 GMT
Ava is The Rock
Ava is The Rock's daughter (Images via WWE.com and WWE on X)

The Rock returned to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown and made a shocking revelation. His daughter, Ava, reacted to the proposal on social media.

During an in-ring segment on The Blue Brand this week, The Final Boss announced that WrestleMania 32 will be held in New Orleans next year. The city last hosted The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 34, on April 8, 2018. After the announcement, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes, his rival turned friend.

The Great One told The American Nightmare that he wanted him to be his champion, bigger than ever. He told the latter he wanted one thing from him, not the WWE Championship. The Rock told Cody Rhodes that he wanted his soul. This caught many people off guard, including Cody himself.

Ava was also surprised at what her father said as she took to X to react to the segment. The NXT General Manager said The Final Boss asking for Cody Rhodes' soul was crazy.

"soul is crazy," she wrote.

The People's Champion will be at the WWE Elimination Chamber, and The American Nightmare is expected to give him his answer at the event.

Edited by Angana Roy
