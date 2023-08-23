The Rock's daughter competes in first-ever singles WWE match; loses in quick succession

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 22-year-old daughter Ava competed in her first singles match on NXT Heatwave this week.

She made her televised debut in October last year, where she was revealed as a new member of Schism, a heelish faction run by Joe Gacy. She competed in multiple mixed tag team matches since April, where she teamed up with her allies.

On the latest episode of NXT, Ava made her highly-anticipated singles debut in a match against Ivy Nile. She was accompanied by a bunch of people in yellow masks. During the bout, she attacked Nile from behind after a distraction from Schism.

Ava hit Iyv Nile with two bodyslams before whipping her to the corner. The Rock's daughter hit Nile with a strike in the corner and a rib breaker for a two-count. Ivy then performed a strike and kick combo before being taken down with a Scorpion Kick after coming off the ropes.

Ava took Ivy Nile down with a shoulder tackle, and she was seemingly going for another slam, but Nile caught her in the Dragon Sleeper submission to get the win. The bout lasted just a little over two minutes.

What did you think about The Rock's daughter's first singles match? Sound off in the comments section below!

