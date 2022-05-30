×
The Rock's daughter gives her opinion on WWE re-naming its stars

The Great One's daughter has had her say on the matter!
Liam Power
Modified May 30, 2022 09:37 AM IST
NXT star and daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ava Raine, gave her thoughts on WWE changing the names of their stars.

Raine signed with WWE in 2022, adding to a long line of Samoan wrestling stars. In WWE, her other family members include Roman Reigns, The Usos, Nia Jax, Rikishi, etc. Real name Simone Johnson, she was recently named Ava Raine in WWE. The name shares no connection to her father's name.

Raine recently tweeted her thoughts on WWE changing the names of its wrestlers. She said she doesn't see why people not taking their family's name is such a big deal, and her new name doesn't discredit her family's achievements.

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/thelouisdangoo…

The Rock took inspiration from his father's name

The Rock's father is the WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Tag Team Champion Soulman Rocky Johnson.

For much of his WWE run, The Rock was greeted by fans' cheers of "Rocky, Rocky, Rocky," a cry of support and homage to his father. He was also initially named Rocky Maivia in WWE, taking the last name from his maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia.

Another example is Charlotte Flair, who didn't originally use her father's last name in WWE but enjoyed great success since adding it to her persona.

It'll be interesting to see how Ava Raine's career works out in the WWE. You can read more about WWE's developmental system by clicking here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
