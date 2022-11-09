The Rock's daughter interferes; stars in faction leader's upset win

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine interfered in Joe Gacy's match against Cameron Grimes on NXT, allowing The Schism leader to pick up the win.

After spending weeks trying to recruit Cameron Grimes into The Schism, Joe Gacy finally had enough and viciously assaulted the former NXT North American Champion a while back.

A couple of weeks after the incident, Gacy unveiled Ava Raine, The Rock's daughter, as their newest member. The following week, a final match was set up between Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy.

Tonight, both men faced off for the final time in what was a pretty good match on NXT. The back-and-forth contest saw both men get their time to shine in an even contest.

However, the numbers game proved too much for Grimes. During the match's closing moments, Cameron Grimes hit a flying elbow on Joe Gacy. When Jagger Reid tried to get on the apron to interfere, he received a big boot that sent him flying to the outside.

Grimes then hit Gacy with a German suplex. Cameron Grimes climbed the top rope and hit a diving crossbody on Schism. He got back in the ring and climbed the top rope again. However, The Rock's daughter Ava Raine interfered and pushed Grimes down from the turnbuckle. This distraction allowed Joe Gacy to hit the Handspring Lariat for the win.

Now that both men have faced each other for the last time, they can put this long rivalry behind them and move on. While Grimes might move up to the main roster, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Schism.

What did you make of the outcome of this match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes