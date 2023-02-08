The Rock's daughter kidnaps 19-year-old WWE star live on TV

WWE fans may have been disappointed while waiting to see what The Rock would do at the Royal Rumble event, but his daughter, Ava Raine, is still making headlines from her work in NXT. On this week's show, she apparently kidnapped superstar Thea Hail live on television.

As part of her mysterious faction, Schism, Ava Raine has been a threatening presence on WWE TV. However, it appears that she has special plans. On this week's episode of NXT, Thea Hail and Tiffany Stratton argued over how the latter had mocked Chase U on her social media.

Hail questioned Stratton, but the latter continued to mock the faction. Hail praised Chase U, talking about how the team embraces everyone.

Hail then imitated D-Generation X and asked Stratton to "s**k it," but that was not all. She was then dragged away by The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine.

Gacy then tweeted, saying that it was "a new beginning." What he meant by that is not quite clear.

She was clearly kidnapped, and then soon, Raine was tweeting about how she needed to sedate the superstar while wondering how Chase U dealt with her.

A V A @AvaRaineWWE this thing needs to be sedated i don’t know how chase u deals with her this thing needs to be sedated i don’t know how chase u deals with her

Later in the night, Hail escaped and turned up ringside during a Chase U match, clearly traumatized.

Her appearance allowed Pretty Deadly to win because of the distraction, but it's unclear what happened to her after she was taken away.

James? @Jagger_WWE

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐂

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐇

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐈

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐒

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐌



𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐒𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐂𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐇𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐈𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐒𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐌 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐒 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐂 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐇 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐈𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐒 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐌 😀 https://t.co/qgrS9SwnNm

While fans may have to wait longer to see if The Rock will return to WWE at all, it appears that for now, his daughter has taken it upon herself to create waves.

Did you like the segment on NXT? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes