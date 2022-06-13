The Rock's daughter shows off new look following WWE name change 

Simone Johnson recently shared a new image on her Twitter page where she showed off her fresh look, which seemingly goes with her new WWE ring name.

The 20-year-old fourth-generation Superstar was handed the name Ava Raine last month and has since been pushing towards her in-ring debut with the company. The daughter of wrestling legend The Rock showed off her new hairstyle where she has colored the front of her hair red and broken up her traditional black hair to stand out.

The star has some huge shoes to fill and has been preparing herself for her debut in the company for more than two years. Fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has already commented on her new look and made it clear that there should now be a group for all women with red hair.

Vega and The Rock are close friends after working together on Paige's Fighting With My Family movie.

Simone Johnson could be set for her WWE debut anytime soon

Simone Johnson joined The Performance Center back in 2020 and is the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler. Johnson has had several setbacks with knee injuries throughout her short career, but the recent name change has led to many fans believing that her call-up could be coming.

WWE recently presented an NXT Women's Breakout Tournament that Johnson could have participated in, but it appears that the company opted to wait. The Rock's oldest daughter's in-ring debut will be something that the world will be waiting to see all on its own. When she does arrive on NXT, she'll add even more talent to its women's division.

As of writing, there is no update on when Ava Raine will step into the wrestling ring publicly for the first time, but the change of look could be a huge tease.

