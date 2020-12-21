Randy Orton literally setting The Fiend on fire at tonight's WWE TLC PPV has already become one of the most talked-about moments of 2020. The WWE Universe seemed to love this unique outing, if the post-show Twitter reactions are any indication. Several wrestling personalities reacted to the match as well, including Simone Johnson, The Rock's daughter.

Simone posted a hilarious tweet reacting to the spots in the match where The Fiend was set on fire. Check out the amusing tweet HERE.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend main evented WWE TLC 2020

The WWE Universe had been clamoring for Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton ever since Wyatt introduced the world to The Fiend. As if there wasn't enough intrigue heading into TLC, WWE announced that the match would be a Firefly Inferno Match. Little did the fans know that WWE would give them one of the most disturbing visuals in its history at TLC 2020.

Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire as the latter's unresponsive body lay still in the middle of the ring, giving us a moment to remember for a long time to come.

Given The Fiend's supernatural powers, though, he is bound to return sooner rather than later. It would be interesting to see if The Fiend undergoes some kind of a character change when he returns to WWE TV, and we get to witness an even darker side of the sinister entity.