The Rock's family member being considered by WWE for Hall of Fame induction - Reports

The Rock's grandmother Lia Maivia is being considered for a Hall of Fame induction by WWE.

The People's Champ recently became more involved with the WWE after he accepted a lucrative offer to be a part of the TKO Board of Directors. The Rock was also given ownership of his name and likeness as part of the deal.

Fightful Select recently shared an update stating that Lia Maivia is one of the names being considered for a Hall of Fame induction. WWE made it clear that Rocky does not have input on who goes into the Hall of Fame. Lia was the wife of the late great Peter Maivia. Following the death of the High Chief, Lia took over the reins of Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling and promoted some major cards in the state of Hawaii. She was The Rock's grandmother and a major influence in his life growing up.

The Rock possibly had an input on the Hall of Fame inductees of this year

The same report from Fightful Select also stated that The Rock possibly had some influence on who goes into the Hall of Fame this year. Sources within the WWE also reported that The Great One had input on all the inductees this year, but there is no confirmation on the same.

The Brahma Bull has been heavily promoting this year's WrestleMania. He's been a prominent feature of SmackDown and will also be wrestling at the Show of Show in a tag team match, teaming up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

For this year's Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the US Express team of Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda have already been announced as inductees. It will be interesting to see who else joins this illustrious list as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania.

Do you think Lia Maivia will be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Who should induct her? Sound off in the comments section.

