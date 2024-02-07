The Rock's first order as Tribal Chief after potentially defeating Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania predicted by veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette predicted The Rock's first order after potentially defeating Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW to tease going after The Tribal Chief. Last Friday, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes confronted Reigns on SmackDown to inform him that he would not face him at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare claimed he received some counsel before The Rock surprisingly appeared to have a staredown with the leader of The Bloodline. The two cousins are now rumored to square off at the Show of Shows.

Cornette addressed the potential match between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on his Experience podcast. He suggested that the two fight for Tribal Chief status in a non-title match. He also recommended that Rhodes interfere to stop The Bloodline from getting involved in the square-off, allowing The Brahma Bull to win.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran predicted The Rock's first proclamation after becoming the new Tribal Chief.

"Then there's Cody to hold The Rock's hand up and then The Rock as Tribal Chief is the first one to lay down the godda*n proclamation that Solo and Uso and any other member of The Bloodline is not allowed to assist Roman Reigns from now on. He has to win his battles himself. The only one that doesn't abide by The Rock the new Tribal Chief's rules is Paul Heyman," he said. [5:19 - 5:49]

Should The Rock defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While Jim Cornette suggested that The Rock face Roman Reigns in a non-title match at WrestleMania 40, the latter and Paul Heyman's previous comments claiming there is no Tribal Chief without the championship reportedly make that idea inapplicable.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of seeing The Brahma Bull defeat his cousin at the Show of Shows. He claimed it would never happen because the wrestling legend would not be present as an active competitor in the upcoming months.

The Rock beating the leader of The Bloodline on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be an unexpected swerve. The Brahma Bull last held the WWE Championship in 2013. His reign lasted 70 days before losing the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

