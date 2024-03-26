The Rock's four-word response when asked what he told Cody Rhodes on RAW

The Rock made a shocking appearance on Monday Night RAW even though he was only advertised for next week's pre-WrestleMania episode. He whispered something in Cody Rhodes' ear, and when Jackie Redmond asked him about it, he gave an interesting response.

In case you missed it, The Rock made a surprising appearance on RAW tonight during the opening promo with Cody Rhodes, and everyone, including Cody, was shocked. The American Nightmare was left speechless. Instead of saying something on the mic, The Great One whispered something and walked away - much to the crowd's anger.

When Jackie Redmond asked him about what he had said to Cody Rhodes, The Rock simply said, "Go ask Cody Rhodes."

He walked away, and nothing else was heard from him. People have noticed that The Brahma Bull has been in the build-up to WrestleMania 40 more than even Roman Reigns - who is headlining both Night 1 and Night 2.

His name was even brought up by his old rival CM Punk, who referenced his "Your hands are too short to box with god" promo from over a decade ago.

Cody Rhodes had initially challenged The Great One to a singles match, only to get declined.

