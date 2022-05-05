"I paid Rock the highest rookie contract we'd ever done" – Former WWE talent on hiring The Rock

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross talked about hiring The Rock and offering him a massive contract at the time.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is arguably one of the biggest entertainers in the world. Johnson started his career as an amateur footballer, but his true calling was pro wrestling, which runs in his family. After a few celebrated years and winning championships, the former 10-time World Champion made his way to Hollywood.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the monumental amount of money offered to The Brahma Bull in his first contract:

"I paid Rock the highest rookie contract we'd ever done, six figures plus, and most of those guys are, you know, weren't making that kind of money. We pay what the market will bear and the issue is that we didn't want to take any chances of being silly with the money, and as much as with an insulting offer, you know, we're going to pay a boot chip guy field hand wages and, uh, so that's kind of where that started." (from 6:13 to 6:34)

WWE's money was spent well as The People's Champion is today one of the biggest stars in the world.

JR recalls the first interaction with The Rock

It was quite difficult for WWE officials to scout and hire talent around the world back in the day. Signing new talent wasn't easy, with various smaller and larger competing promotions around.

In the same Grilling JR episode, Ross recalled his first meeting with The Rock before offering him a WWE contract:

"Well, Pat Patterson was a great friend of Rocky's grandfather and dad. So, Patterson had his eye clued in about it when the football ventures didn't succeed for Rock. Pro wrestling was another road he could take, which he did and succeeded amazingly well as we've discussed. Patterson was at the forefront of putting Rock's name on the radar. It was my job to go to Florida to meet with him and talk to him and negotiate our first contract." (from 5:20 to 5:53)

Jim Ross has found the announcer's desk at AEW and has provided the voice for several iconic moments in sports entertainment. As for The People's Champion, he is currently busy making constant waves in his Hollywood career.

