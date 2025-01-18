The Rock's main WWE program in 2025 won't be with Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, says veteran

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are two of the mammoth names in pro wrestling. Then there is The Rock, arguably the biggest box office draw in the industry. He could step up and face either man, and it will surely break records.

However, based on what transpired on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix when The Final Boss returned to television, Jim Cornette has supposedly ascertained that the big story in 2025 is between the TKO board member and the WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the 63-year-old veteran noted the obvious limitations Triple H has to work a match at this stage in his career. He feels that even in a non-wrestling capacity, a power struggle between The King of Kings and The Final Boss is likely where things are heading:

Trending

"I think, ongoing money, not every week, but in major seasons — WrestleMania, SummerSlam, whatever build-up to Saudi Arabia, whatever they're going to make a f**king fortune on — The Rock and Triple H! Not physically, not having a match, but cutting the promos, wanting control of the direction of the company. Board of Directors versus Chief Content Officer. That, and let their surrogates, who could be the Romans, and the Codys, and the Punks, and all of the top stars, align with one or the other," Jim Cornette said. [From 02:12 to 02:58]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Rock was heavily criticized for breaking kayfabe on the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix

In 2024, The Rock went out of his way to make sure the Undisputed WWE Title stays in The Bloodline. His target was The American Nightmare.

When Cody won the belt at WrestleMania 40, he reminded the former that he had pinned him in their tag team encounter on Night One of 'Mania and would be back for the gold eventually. At Bad Blood later that year, The Rock made a one-off appearance, confusing viewers about his intention, as he signaled the end for either Rhodes or Reigns, who was also in the ring when it happened.

People expected The Rock to be back in time for the Road To WrestleMania, where he would kickstart a program with Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Instead, he broke character, supposedly treating the current champion like a baby, and crowned Reigns as the undisputed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. Where things go from here bears watching.

If you use the quote, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback