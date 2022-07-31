"We need to see Rock vs Reigns ASAPPPP" - The WWE Universe reacts to The Great One's witty message to Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam

The WWE Universe recently went berserk after The Rock reacted to an ad that featured Roman Reigns.

The ad by C4 Energy showcased how The Tribal Chief preparing for his matches. This prompted a response from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, as he seemingly mocked his cousin and sent the following comment on Instagram:

"Uso yeah walking 2mph on a treadmill that's inexplicably on a boat dock are extreme conditions. Who's writing this s**t for you 😂 I'm calling you tonight!!! Wtf"

The WWE Universe responded with hilarious reactions to The Great One's comment. Fans sure did have fun responding to the former WWE Champion.

Check out some of the interesting fan comments below:

Jimmy Hart mentioned that Paul Heyman might betray Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart mentioned that Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, might betray him at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar. They will compete in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam tonight.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Hart claimed that there is a high probability of Heyman betraying his Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

“The main event is going to be a lot of surprises... The key to the main event tomorrow night is going to be — you know who? Paul Heyman, that’s right. Because, is Paul going to stick with the Tribal Council Leader, Roman Reigns, or is he going to flip the coin and join his good old buddy Brock Lesnar? So that’s who I’m going to be watching out for, is Paul Heyman.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It would be interesting to see if Heyman joins his old associate, Brock Lesnar, or if WWE has other twists up their sleeves.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far