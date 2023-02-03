The Rock's mother involved in a car crash

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's mother was involved in a car crash last night, and the WWE veteran shared the news via his Instagram handle.

The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, is quite well-known among pro wrestling fans. She occasionally attends WWE events and is one of the most respected individuals in the industry.

Ata Johnson was involved in a car crash, and The Rock shared a picture of the damaged vehicle on his official Instagram handle. He also shared a caption with the photo, letting his followers know that his mother is doing okay.

"Thank you God 🙏🏾 she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all. I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get. ❤️"

The Rock's post received a heartfelt message from former WWE star Mercedes Moné

The Great One's post instantly received tons of messages from concerned friends. Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné also responded to his post and wrote the following: "Glad she’s good. Sending love and prayers."

As evident from the WWE legend's post, Ata Johnson has faced a long list of hardships over the years and has survived through them all. The Brahma Bull has been by her side all this time and has fully supported her through thick and thin.

The Sportskeeda community sends its love to Ata Johnson and prays for her speedy recovery.

