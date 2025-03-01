The Rock's offer downgrading the credibility of the WWE Championship, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo still cannot come to terms with The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes. The writer discussed the angle after this week's SmackDown.

During the 21 February edition of the blue brand, The Final Boss asked Cody to be 'his champion.' He told the WWE Champion that he could open many doors for him, hinting at more fame and fortune. Rock added that more than anything, he wanted Cody's soul.

Dutch Mantell joined Vince Russo and host Mac Davis during an explosive episode of BroDown. Russo pointed out that the current angle was downplaying the credibility of the WWE Championship. He felt the WWE Champion, in this case Cody, should already have what The Rock was promising him. The former writer was confused as to why the company would downgrade their biggest prize in place of money and possible movie roles.

"Cody's got everything. Cody's got money, Cody's got a bus, Cody's got a beautiful wife, Cody wears beautiful suits. To me when Rock comes along and it's the old, 'Oh I can give you everything you want. You can have this, you can have that.' I kinda feel they're downgrading that the guy is already the WWE Champion. The WWE Champion should already have those thing, right?" [From 10:04 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, The Rock once again enticed Cody to accept his offer. The Final Boss appeared on the titantron and shared his gift for the champ, a customized Raptor truck. He urged Rhodes to do the right thing and accept the offer at the upcoming PLE.

It will be interesting to see how Cody responds to The Rock this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

