The Rock's presence would have changed WrestleMania 41; WWE veteran feels fans "got nothing" at the show (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke at length about The Rock's absence from WrestleMania. The 52-year-old star decided to no-show at the biggest event of the year.
The Final Boss was instrumental in John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber and destroying Cody Rhodes. This set off Cena in his quest for the elusive 17th World Title. However, Rock silently moved aside and never surfaced in the angle. During a recent interview with Pat McAfee, he detailed that he wanted the spotlight on Cena and Cody, especially since The Franchise Player was chasing a historic feat.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell explained that as a veteran wrestler, The Rock knew his involvement was critical to the storyline. He felt that if The Final Boss showed up, the fans would have felt validated about the angle. Dutch noted that Rocky's absence left a sour taste in the fans' mouths.
"The Rock knew that if he wasn't there, there's gonna be a central piece missing of this puzzle. If this puzzle is not complete, then it's not finished. I'm not saying they were gonna finish it. But the people would have felt a little bit more included if The Rock had been there, and at least they got a look at him. They didn't even get that, they didn't get this. They got nothing." [From 9:48 onwards]
WrestleMania 41 has changed the landscape of WWE. Cena is at the top of the mountain and is determined to ruin wrestling. It will be interesting to see where The Final Boss fits in when he decides to return to the company.
