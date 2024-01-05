The Rock’s return on WWE RAW was “perfect,” according to wrestling legend

The Rock's return on WWE RAW: Day 1 has received major praise from pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer.

This Monday, WWE had its first episode of the red brand for the year. The show was named RAW: Day 1 and featured many exciting bouts, including the World Heavyweight and Women's World Championship matches.

Throughout the episode, WWE teased the return of a former WWE Champion, which had many fans speculating who it could be. The former champion turned out to be Jinder Mahal. The fans were not happy with the swerve. However, the promotion had another ave as The Rock interrupted Mahal during his promo.

The Brahma Bull's return received much praise for how well done it was. Tommy Dreamer addressed it on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio, where he called it "perfect."

"WWE did it amazingly. The setup was perfect... Friggin' great. The boos, [Jinder's] promo, and then you can just listen to it, the pop, and how it just resonated for so long for just [The Rock] standing there." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tommy Dreamer on The Rock referencing Roman Reigns

After a back-and-forth with Jinder on the mic, Rock attacked the former WWE Champion and laid him out.

Following the beatdown, The Great One got on the microphone and referenced Roman Reigns, which drew a massive reaction from the crowd.

During the same podcast episode, Tommy Dreamer stated that WWE did a great job building more hype around a potential match between Rock and Reigns.

"I loved the physicality... Then drops the line, 'Maybe I'll sit at the head of the table.'... It's explosive. They did it perfect," Dreamer said. "I can't even call it a home run, it was a grand slam." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

So far, there has never been an official announcement of a match between the two cousins. However, The Great One's comments on Monday are the first indication that there might be a match to look forward to in the future.

What do you make of The Rock's return? Sound off in the comments section below.