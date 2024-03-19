The Rock's right-hand man "turns heel" and responds to Cody Rhodes' accusation on RAW

A former WWE writer was namedropped by Cody Rhodes when hitting back at The Rock. That writer also happens to be one of The Rock's right-hand men in real life, and he had a scathing response to The American Nightmare.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes made sure to hit back at the newest Bloodline member as respectfully as he could without having to insult his mother. However, he did insult The Great One and got a great response for doing so.

The Rock recently referred to himself as "The Final Boss" - a term that certainly suits a man of his stature. However, Cody hit back by saying that ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works directly for The Brahma Bull, came up with the line, saying:

"You have referred to yourself as 'The Final Boss'. Kudos to Brian Gewirtz for that name. Perhaps you are the literal final boss. Perhaps I'm too naive to see that. But at WrestleMania, I don't think you're going to be the final boss. At WrestleMania, I think you're just Roman's sidechick."

Brian Gewirtz, usually a great guy, seemingly embraced The Rock's heel turn by turning heel himself and telling Cody that 'He didn't coin the Final Boss' nickname. He did, however, insult Cody's dog Pharaoh.

Check out his tweet here:

Pharaoh once again appeared on WWE television and had a cool bandana on saying, "Rock is a Cat" - something that Seth Rollins acknowledged.

It's funny how Pharaoh is being used as an easy target for the heels, as dogs are the most lovable creatures to most people. For The Great One, even Cody's mother wasn't off limits when hitting him with verbal assault.

Cody, meanwhile, has to focus on a Rock-less SmackDown this week as he goes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman assured him that no other Bloodline member will be present at ringside.

