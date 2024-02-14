The Rock's rumored plan for Triple H shot down by legend: "I don't buy any of this" (Exclusive)

The road to WWE WrestleMania is filled with twists and turns this year following the arrival of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the picture. During the latest UnSKripted episode, Bill Apter felt the rumors about Rock potentially pushing Triple H out of the WWE were inaccurate.

It all began when Rock was announced into the TKO Board of Directors a few weeks ago, following which The Great One inserted himself into the world title picture.

As things stand, The Rock has turned heel and is seemingly on Roman Reigns' side, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins battling the Samoans. A civil war is brewing in WWE as Triple H looks to assert his creative control.

There has been speculation that Dwayne Johnson is gradually trying to get his people in all the important positions in WWE. Brian Gewirtz is involved in the storyline planning ahead of WrestleMania, but Bill Apter didn't feel The Rock was trying to sideline Triple H.

Dwayne Johnson probably knows how crucial Triple H is to WWE and that his former on-screen rival is the best man for the job.

"The Vince McMahon, the whole domino effect and everything. Right now, the rumor everyone is trying to make like it's really happening is that [The Rock]... this whole thing with him being on the board of directors, storyline or not the storyline; eventually, he wants to bring his own writers in, Brian Gewirtz and other people and they were going to try and inch Triple H out of his position. I don't buy any of this. But you've heard the rumors, I assume. correct?" [From 3:30 onwards]

They might have fought each other in the past, but Triple H and Rock are working together to present one of the most unique WrestleMania stories ever in WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet:

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE