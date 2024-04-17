The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes before WWE WrestleMania 40 was "harsh," says the latter's mother (Exclusive)

In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40, a brutal segment on RAW showed The Rock beating down a bloodied Cody Rhodes backstage. This garnered a reaction from Michelle Rubio, Cody Rhodes' mother.

The American Nightmare had an uphill battle going into this year's Showcase of the Immortals. However, he was able to overcome all odds and secure a win on the second night of WrestleMania 40, finally dethroning The Tribal Chief and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A previously un-aired interview by Bill Apter was shown this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where Michelle Rubio was asked about her reaction to the bloody segment. She stated that it was a bit "harsh."

"Well, I was surprised. I thought it was a bit harsh. But my son is gonna make it all worthwhile this weekend at WrestleMania 40. So I am not worried about The Rock. He is not gonna hurt me, he is not gonna hand me a bloody belt, none of that. It's not gonna happen. I am not smelling what The Rock is cooking." [33:10 onwards]

Her prediction turned out to be true, as The American Nightmare became the person to finally take down Roman Reigns in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Michelle Rubio's take on the segment? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback