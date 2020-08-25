The Rock's unique method of putting Coach and others in WWE over revealed

Jonathan Coachman is a figure that almost every WWE fan recognizes. Known for his earlier work in WWE as a backstage interviewer, an on-screen authority personality, and later a commentator, Jonathan Coachman has fulfilled multiple roles in WWE, working with everyone from Vince McMahon to Eric Bischoff. However, when it comes to his on-screen appearances, perhaps none are so memorable as his appearances with The Rock.

The Rock and Coach appeared together on WWE television a lot, where Coach was interviewing The Rock. The Rock would often insult Coach during these interviews, making for some really hilarious WWE television.

The Rock got Coach over as Jonathan Coachman's nickname in WWE

Recently, Jonathan Coachman was being interviewed by The Wrestling Chatter podcast, where he revealed that The Rock was the one to put him over during his first segment in WWE, ensuring that the fans would remember him as a backstage interviewer.

“They said, ‘hey we got an idea’ and this to me is a story that encapsulates what The Rock is all about. Even though he has a huge ego—who wouldn’t if you’re The Rock—but he also is trying to think, how can he get everybody else over because if you get everybody else over, you’re going to get yourself over. This was at the time where he was telling anybody in every interview ‘it doesn’t matter what your name is, it doesn’t matter this, it doesn’t matter that’. He says ‘you’re brand new to the audience so why don’t you start by asking me question’ as if we know each other and I’ll say, ‘wait a sec, who are you?’ and then you don’t answer because we don’t want the people to think you’re stupid.” If you watch The Rock, you knew he was going to do that.

“[So I say] Rock, my name is Jonathan Coachman but everybody calls me ‘The Coach’. And he proceeded to say ‘The Coach of what? The coach of a little girl’s softball team, the coach of this, the coach of that?’ And he said my name like 5, 6, 7 times, and then at the end of the interview, so he just flipped it. He said, so why do they call you The Coach though. And now I’m comfortable and I go well, “IT DOESN’T MATTER WHY THEY CALL YOU THE COACH”. So people laugh and we always had to do his interviews even though it was on Smackdown and it was taped, we had to do his live because of the interaction with the crowd. And so we walked out of the building that night, and it’s still my favorite building in the world, probably because of that night, the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Since then, Coach has made his way in the world and even works in ESPN on SportsCenter. Coach revealed that due to The Rock working with him in WWE, he was still famous by his nickname even outside the WWE.