The Rock’s WrestleMania status reportedly didn’t change plans for WWE RAW XXX

WWE has apparently changed plans heading into tonight's RAW 30th-anniversary special show, as they originally planned to have a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony with a member of every generation of the stable being in attendance. However, the plan was changed, and it was announced that a 'Trial of Sami Zayn' replaced it.

While on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the change of plans for the ceremony and how it did not have to do with The Rock's plans for WrestleMania.

"I thought there was a decent chance that these multiple generations acknolwdging Roman Reigns, would make a comment about him being right up there with The Rock, somehow planting a seed for a match at WrestleMania. If Rock isn't doing Wresltmania, there isn't a point in having this acknowledgment ceremony. Perhaps that's why it was changed," said Meltzer.

However, Meltzer discussed that this could be a running thought of fans, but this doesn’t seem to be the reason for the change.

"I would say no because unless it's a big swerve, it was known by insiders as the probable thing for a while. It's not like he gave his final word on Thursday, like 'Hey, I'm not doing it.' It's like they were aware. I think the change was a change of plans. It's been known for a while. There was still stuff that happened well back, the way he said, there was a lot of skeptiscism whether that match would take place, going back a month." [H/T Ringside News]

With what happened on the latest episode of SmackDown, the story thickened as Kevin Owens put Reigns through a table before signing the contract for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match while staring down Sami Zayn. With Reigns' paranoia and anger continuing to reach a boiling point, this could be an interesting segment on RAW.

Will The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Despite the segment change for this upcoming RAW, there is still a belief that Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will face off at WWE Wrestlemania 39.

Given the Royal Rumble betting odds, The Rock is currently tied with Sami Zayn at +200 to win the Royal Rumble match and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania.

There have also been reports that WWE Creative is pitching alternative plans for Reigns heading into WrestleMania as well in case a match against The Rock does not happen.

