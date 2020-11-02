The Rock says some Superstars were against him winning the WWE Championship

WWE's latest special on The Undertaker, dubbed "Meeting The Undertaker", features WWE's greatest Superstars recalling their most memorable experiences with The Deadman. Former WWE Champion The Rock was one of the Superstars interviewed for the special, and he had nothing but praise for The Undertaker.

The Rock, while praising The Phenom, took shots at a bunch of wrestlers that he didn't name. According to The Rock, as he got closer to winning his first WWE Championship, a few guys in the company were doing their best to stop it from happening. The Undertaker, on the other hand, fully supported him.

When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening.

Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me “Don’t worry about it, kid. You just got out, you keep doing your thing, you have a hell of a future.”

The Rock and The Undertaker had many classic battles back in the day

😂💪🏾 good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe https://t.co/Eycclb8VAm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2020

Both The Rock and The Undertaker engaged in a string of incredible in-ring matches back when both were two of the top Superstars in WWE. The Rock left WWE in 2004 and came back seven years later to kick off a dream feud with John Cena. The Undertaker had been with WWE all this time.

Today, The Rock is the highest-paid star in Hollywood, while The Undertaker will be completing 30 years in WWE at the Survivor Series 2020 PPV. It remains to be seen whether we will get to see The Deadman at the event.