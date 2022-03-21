"It’s not in our nature to just talk about it" - The Rock points out mental health issues he struggled with

The Rock has recently shed light on the mental health issues he faced as a young man.

Mental health issues take a toll on a person's well-being no matter how big a personality one is. The Brahma Bull is one of the most celebrated superstars to ever step inside the squared circle. Looking at the former world champion from the outside, few would have guessed what the man was going through.

Dwayne Johnson was recently in conversation with E! News, where he confessed to hiding his mental health issues in a bid to suppress his vulnerable side. The Great One also relayed that, over time, he understood the importance of speaking up about his struggles.

“I grew up an only child and a dude. And you know, it’s not in our nature to just talk about it because it makes us feel vulnerable. We don’t want to feel vulnerable. It makes us feel weak, we shouldn’t feel weak. We should have our sh*t together. But that’s not life.”

Top Dolla hails The Rock as the number one performer

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, labeled The Rock as the greatest wrestler of all time.

Top Dolla spoke on Casual Conversations with The Classic and explained that the former WWE Champion kicking off Super Bowl 56 defines how big a star he is. He also stated that The Brahma is the greatest wrestler of all time and made it clear that wasn't up for debate:

"The Rock is the greatest wrestler of all time and it's not debatable. Here's why: The man kicked off the Super Bowl. There are not many events bigger than WrestleMania in the world, but the Super Bowl is definitely one of them. For you to be standing on the field with a microphone, cutting a promo before the Super Bowl starts, you are a different echelon of star. There's never ever been anything like that," said Top Dolla. (57:35)

