The Rock to screw Cody Rhodes out of WWE Championship with shocking twist at WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock shocked the world at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last week, turning John Cena to his side against Cody Rhodes. However, the twist may not just end here, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The American Nightmare truly got the shock of his life at Elimination Chamber when John Cena turned heel. Considering he won his match at Elimination Chamber, Cena is poised to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, with the latter's Undisputed WWE Title on the line. According to Apter, there may be no way that Rhodes will be able to come out of The Showcase of The Immortals with his belt in his possession.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter talked about how The Rock could override any decision that favors Cody at WWE WrestleMania 41.

He explained:

"He is not gonna win it originally from Cody. Cody is going to be victorious and The Rock is gonna come in with his authority, his power, and somehow find a way to reverse the decision to PO people, fans, even more to give the belt. He is gonna give the belt to John Cena. And Cena will have the belt, number 17 for maybe till SummerSlam." [7:54 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell if Apter's prediction will come true at WWE WrestleMania 41.

