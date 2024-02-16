The Rock seems to confirm a major change for WrestleMania season as he sends a message to Cody Rhodes

The Rock's character development in a short span of time has been interesting to watch. Ahead of what should be an epic appearance on the February 16, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, The Great One sent a message to Cody Rhodes, seemingly confirming a major change for WrestleMania 40.

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether The Rock has officially turned heel or not. As of now, he has blurred the lines a bit while showing heel tendencies and not outright turning his character. However, by calling out somebody for putting out fake information in a post on X/Twitter, The People's Champion essentially confirmed his heel turn.

However, The Brahma Bull's latest post on X/Twitter targeted at Cody Rhodes ahead of SmackDown seems to confirm his character change heading into WrestleMania 40. The former WWE Champion's tweet can be seen here.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You f****d around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief #KillersInTheJungle #Bloodline #WrestleMania @WWE @TKOGrp @WWERomanReigns."

What the future has in store for The Great One and The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar The Rock hyped up the return to "his" show

The Rock will return to Friday Night SmackDown in his first appearance since all the controversy began a few weeks ago. However, things have played out in a much more favorable way as Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is now official for WrestleMania 40.

With Paul Heyman announcing that both he and Roman Reigns would be present on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Great One sent out a post on X/Twitter hyping up the return to "his" show.

As you may know, the name SmackDown was derived from his catchphrase. Unlike the previous instance, The Brahma Bull won't be hugging Cody Rhodes or shaking hands with him.

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, we will likely know the direction we are heading into WrestleMania 40. It seems like The People's Champion will be on Roman Reigns' side.

