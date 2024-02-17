The Rock sends a message from The Bloodline; Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot possibly in danger

The Rock is officially a full-blown villain and has taken large elements from his days in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Taking several shots at Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare's WrestleMania spot could be in danger.

This week on SmackDown, The Rock was introduced as the newest member of The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull came out wearing a shirt resembling his 1990s/early 2000s days in WWE and confirmed his heel turn by trashing the crowd in Salt Lake City, Utah. He did not hold back on his thoughts about Cody Rhodes and the crowd's support for The American Nightmare.

Completely ignoring the fact that Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble again, The Rock trashed the idea of him getting a rematch against Roman Reigns despite losing last year. He even mocked Cody's story.

He seemingly put Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot in danger by being bitter about the fact that his match against Roman Reigns was not happening. Given his role as a TKO board member (which has not been acknowledged yet), this could play a direct role in impacting Cody's WrestleMania spot.

Ultimately, it will be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, while The Great One presumably wrestles on Night One.

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

What did you think of The Brahma Bull's entry into The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

