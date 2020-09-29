The Rock sends a message to Roman Reigns following Clash of Champions 

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. The Tribal Chief was at his ruthless best as he made a big statement en route to a dominant victory.

Following his win at Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns took to Instagram and posted a photo from the match, with the caption "Levels. #TribalChief #WWEClash".

The Rock sent a message to Roman Reigns by commenting on the post.

Here's what The Great One wrote:

"Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down".

The Rock is keeping his eye on Roman Reigns... pic.twitter.com/rliv2BRg3C — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 28, 2020

The Rock would love to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

The Rock was in the news recently for his comments about possibly taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment loved the idea of having the dream match against his cousin.

"Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw… I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one… that's when… But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one." (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Roman Reigns responded to The Rock's comments with the following tweet:

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania... Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family's name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a match that WWE would eventually want to book someday as it's just too big a showdown to let go. However, for the bout to happen, The Rock would first have to take some time out of his busy schedule.

WrestleMania 37 is billed as WrestleMania Hollywood, and there can't be a better platform for the clash between the Samoan Superstars.

Roman Reigns' current gimmick is also perfect for a match against The Rock, but will everything fall into place by the time WrestleMania 37 comes around?