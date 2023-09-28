The Rock sends out important service announcement

The Rock made a very important public service announcement on social media, sharing with everyone how to deal with toxicity every day. The former WWE champion wants to have a positive influence in helping his fans and followers block out the noise.

The Brahma Bull faced a lot of criticism earlier this month after asking people to donate to the Maui fund and help those who were devastated by the wildfires. He broke his silence about the issue in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show a couple of weeks ago.

The Rock promised to do better next time, and it seems like he's back in the good graces of the public eye. He recently posted a motivational video on social media about blocking out the noise and focusing on yourself.

"How do I block out all the noise?" The Rock wrote. "By listening to the voice behind my rib cage (our gut & instinct) that always serves as our compass amidst all the noise out there. Block out the toxic bullsh*t. Listen to your voice. Hold your space. Be authentic. That's your super power."

The People's Champion made his triumphant return to WWE a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. It was a surprise appearance that broke social media. He confronted Austin Theory, who got hit by The People's Elbow for his troubles.

The Rock to be in Australia next year at Elimination Chamber?

WWE announced last week that the Elimination Chamber premium live event will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. It will be the first big event Down Under since WWE Super ShowDown in 2018.

According to The West Australian, The Rock could have a match at Elimination Chamber next year as a warm-up for his potential bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Rocky teased the possibility of the match against his cousin two weeks ago, but the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike could put it in jeopardy.

It should be noted that these are just rumors. Nevertheless, it would be massive for WWE if the biggest actor in the world turned up in Australia. A match would be huge, but an appearance is more likely.

